Apparently, Introverts HATE Answering These “Stupid” Questions…

If you’ve been on Twitter in the last 24 hours, you know self-proclaimed introverts are coming for necks out here. Apparently, extroverts ask some pretty dumb questions and introverts are tired of it. The hashtag #StupidQuestionsForIntroverts started trending and hilarity ensued…

Don’t ask an introvert to pick up for a number they don’t know, for example.

Them: "Your phone is ringing."

Me: "I don't recognise the number, and I am not expecting a call…"

Them: "So why don't you answer it and find out?"#StupidQuestionsForIntroverts pic.twitter.com/BFJfAfajLM — April (@AprilLloyd90) January 14, 2020

And, the “more the better” isn’t exactly true where company is concerned.

Why don't you come down the pub? There'll be loads of us there. #StupidQuestionsForIntroverts pic.twitter.com/O6fdbATyHj — A Bartlett Photo (@PhotoBartlett) January 14, 2020

Any other extroverts feeling attacked?

A personal fave.

How can you call yourself an introvert, you seem so outgoing! #StupidQuestionsForIntroverts pic.twitter.com/0VtW4PLeM2 — Regina DeMita (@DemitaRegina) January 14, 2020

Hit the flip for more “stupid” questions introverts say they are tired of answering…

