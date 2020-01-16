Press Play: ‘The Lovebirds’ Trailer Starring Issa Rae & More

Issa Rae and costar Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick, Silicon Valley) join forces in The Lovebirds, a romance flick-turned-murder mystery. Essentially accessories to a crime that left a pedestrian dead, they are blamed for the man’s passing and must find the criminal who actually did it (and tricked them into helping).

Watch the trailer up top. The Lovebirds hits theaters April 23, 2020.

And, in case you missed it, we won’t have to wait much longer for Insecure‘s fourth season. Issa Rae unveiled a teaser this week, showing her character hilariously rapping in the mirror per usual. The highly anticipated show returns to HBO April 12. Tune into the funny clip below.