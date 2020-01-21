Killer Inside: Aaron Hernandez Docuseries Leaves Viewers In Shock

Netflix’s highly anticipated Aaron Hernandez docuseries aired last week and viewers are still in shock after tuning in.

Killer Inside details the life of the former athlete, his troubled youth, the murders he’d been accused of, and more. What folks have been discussing most is the fact that Aaron Hernandez might have been struggling with his sexuality, advanced CTE, and emotional trauma stemming from abuse he suffered as a child –— all at the same time. His father was physically abusive and according to Aaron’s brother, Aaron was sexually abused by an older teenage boy at his babysitter’s house during a game of hide-and-seek.

Those traumas compounded with CTE — Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy — gave viewers a huge piece of the puzzle, in regard to why Aaron eventually became violent himself. Hit the flip to see social media completely dumbstruck by some of the most pivotal moments of the limited series.

