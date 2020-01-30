Lil Baby Drops Visual For ‘Queen & Slim’ Soundtrack Cut ‘Catch The Sun’

Lil Baby‘s song “Catch The Sun” from the Queen & Slim soundtrack gets a visual just as the critically acclaimed film hits UK theaters. In the clip, the up-and-coming rapper recreates Lena Waithe’s on-the-run love story with the help of director Cam Busby. Tune in up top.

“Shit Different For Me But This Song One Of Them Ones 🙌🏽,” Baby wrote on Instagram. In case you haven’t listened to it yet, the Queen & Slim soundtrack is full of the world’s faves, with songs from Lauryn Hill, Vince Staples, 6lack, Solange, The-Dream, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

Stream it here.