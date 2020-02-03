Beyoncé, Jay-Z, & Blue Ivy Take Super Bowl LIV: All The Cool Carter Moments That Went Viral

Blue Ivy Carter popped out for Super Bowl 2020, superstar parents in tow, and while folks are still questioning their feelings about Jay-Z‘s NFL partnership, fans can’t resist Blue Blue, Bey Bey, or Hov in #GirlDad form. It seems that while Jay has decided to move forward with his partnership, he has no qualms about shaking the table while doing so — one of many viral Carter family Super Bowl moments included Jay, Bey, and Blue sitting during the national anthem.

ALSO: Tune In | Adrian Daniel Drops New Single “Love Me”

If you’ll recall, Jay previously said of his league partnership “I think we’ve moved past kneeling. I think it’s time for action.” Hit the flip to see the Carters stay seated, Kaep’s response, and much, much more.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Global Grind: