Press Play: Al Pacino Hunts Nazis In New Jordan Peele Amazon Prime Series, & More

There’s a new Amazon Prime series coming to streaming TV.

Jordan Peele‘s Hunters, starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman and set in ’70s New York City, follows a group of Nazi hunters. “This is bigger than anyone realizes. They are among us, they are communicating, and they have plans to attack. So the time to act is now,” Al Pacino’s character Meyer Offerman said in a teaser posted to Twitter.

“You don’t know everything about me.” Watch the Big Game spot for @MarvelStudios’ #BlackWidow, in theaters May 1. pic.twitter.com/EqbEiy5oLk — Disney (@Disney) February 3, 2020

Black Widow also gets a new teaser. The standalone film will give fans a closer look at Natasha Romanoff (played by Scarlett Johansson, of course) and her life outside of the Avengers. “At some point we all have to choose between who the world wants you to be and who you are,” she said in the voice over.

The Universe is expanding. Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki are coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rT2MrsO4MN — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 3, 2020

Disney is putting in work, as this past weekend the mass media entertainment company also announced “the Universe is expanding.” The Falcon, WandaVision, The Winter Soldier, and Loki are all coming to DisneyPlus “soon.” Check out the teaser above.

