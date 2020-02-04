Playlist Poppin’: Khalid & Disclosure Join Forces On New Feel-Good Track “Know Your Worth”

Khalid is back with a new song we think you’ll appreciate, as it’s all about loving yourself enough to be with someone who loves you too. Just after announcing his collaboration with Levi’s, the singer drops “Know Your Worth,” produced by electronic duo Disclosure.

“You don’t know your worth/ All the things I know that you deserve/ Say it’s not real if it doesn’t hurt/ Find someone you know will put you first/ Find someone who loves you at your worst,” he sings on the upbeat song. Tune in up top.

So far, fans seem to be loving the new single. This young woman’s got a new “get ready” anthem…

@thegreatkhalid Positivity, Self Worth and Mean Mugs all 2020❤️❤️

“Know your Worth” is my new get ready song and it’s already making me late😭 pic.twitter.com/8V1nxkEYpc — Khamia Khlown (@KhalidisL) February 4, 2020

Others are feeling all the feels…

Every time he release new song, it suit with my current situation 🥺💔.

Anyway, this is dope!! ⁦@thegreatkhalid⁩ https://t.co/q8zSU5Q9Zq — MCFLURRY OREOREOREO (@strhabd) February 4, 2020

The reason @thegreatkhalid is my favorite artist is because I feel like he always feels the same way I do. Everytime he releases a song it has never failed to connect to my life somehow. Khalid has really helped me through my best and worst times. Know your worth 💯 — Garrett ❄️ (@garrett_groth) February 4, 2020

But most importantly, Khalid’s message is getting through.

Let us know what you think after listening.

