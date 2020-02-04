Playlist Poppin’: Khalid & Disclosure Join Forces On New Feel-Good Track “Know Your Worth”

Khalid is back with a new song we think you’ll appreciate, as it’s all about loving yourself enough to be with someone who loves you too. Just after announcing his collaboration with Levi’s, the singer drops “Know Your Worth,” produced by electronic duo Disclosure.
“You don’t know your worth/ All the things I know that you deserve/ Say it’s not real if it doesn’t hurt/ Find someone you know will put you first/ Find someone who loves you at your worst,” he sings on the upbeat song. Tune in up top.
So far, fans seem to be loving the new single. This young woman’s got a new “get ready” anthem…
Others are feeling all the feels…
But most importantly, Khalid’s message is getting through.
Let us know what you think after listening.