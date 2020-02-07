Playlist Poppin’: Bad Bunny Hops On “Loyal” Remix With PartyNextDoor & Drake

PartyNextDoor shared some new music before 2020 hit while readying his full-length project. The two songs he dropped were “The News” and “Loyal” featuring Drake. Now, the latter single gets a remix, boasting an assist from none other than Bad Bunny and we’re feeling it.

Before slightly turning up, Bad Bunny rides the beat, singing in Spanish “Y yo sé que a veces soy un cabrón/Pero jamás te romperia el corazón/Hoy cobré quinientos mil, vamo a prender un blunt/Quieres ir pa Cancún o pa Tokyo, Japón?” Tune in; it’s a cool lil’ vibe.

In case you missed it, at the end of January, PND hit Twitter to inform fans he needed more time finishing his upcoming album, now titled PartyMobile. “To the fans, I’m gonna need some more time to put the finishing touches on this album. February… I promise the extra time will be worth it,” he wrote. See those tweets below. When PND first dropped the new music, it got mixed reviews from fans… hopefully everyone will be in to this latest version.

To the fans, I’m gonna need some more time to put the finishing touches on this album. February… I promise the extra time will be worth it — PARTYNEXTDOOR (@partynextdoor) January 29, 2020

The title of my album is PARTYMOBILE — PARTYNEXTDOOR (@partynextdoor) January 29, 2020

