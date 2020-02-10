CLOSE
Not Wrong: Twitter Says The Best TV Theme Song Moments Of All Time Are BLACK

SISTER SISTER

Source: ABC Photo Archives / Getty

It’s Black History Month and there’s an interesting conversation going on online about TV show theme songs. One young person hit Twitter to say the season 5 version of Sister, Sister‘s theme song is “unmatched” and the rest of Black Twitter pulled up to debate his opinion. You won’t be surprised to see the other theme songs they say hold a candle to Tia and Tamera‘s were also performed by US.

Keep scrolling for 11 more that were mentioned and get the full list in the thread above.

The Parkers

Living Single

Half & Half

The Proud Family

One On One

Moesha

That’s So Raven

Eve

The Jamie Foxx Show

Girlfriends

The Wayans Bros

 

 

