Welcome Back! Dej Loaf Drops Visual For New Song “Bubbly”

Just after dropping her new song “Bubbly,” Dej Loaf is back with the visual for the highly anticipated single. Looking amazing upon her official return, Dej reminisces on her past and celebrates the woman she’s come to be (while talking her sh*t, of course).

The Detroit rapper spits: “Candlelight dinner, she leave a n*gga bloody rose/ Coked-out n*gga, she gon’ leave him with a stuffy nose/ Learned this sh*t from my grandma, she used f*ck with hoes/ Learned this sh*t from my grandma, she used f*ck with stoves/ Six years old, they thinkin’ I ain’t know.”

Tune in up top and let us know what you think. We’ll continue to keep fans posted, as Dej’s team says “Bubbly” is the first song of more to come “from her forthcoming full-length album due on Yellow World/BMG, with the accompanying video directed by Psycho Films.”