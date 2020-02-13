Tune In: Red Bull Drops Official Trailer For ‘Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia’

If you missed the first-ever Red Bull Music Festival back in November, you’re in luck. Today, Red Bull released the official trailer for the first film in their Assembly Required series, giving fans a closer look at the makings of Teyana Taylor‘s House of Petunia show.

“The 60-minute film stars renowned artist, Teyana Taylor and reveals an unfiltered look behind the scenes as she prepares for her dream show as part of Red Bull Music Festival New York,” Red Bull stated in a press release. “The trailer grants fans a sneak peek of what to expect, with flashes of Teyana’s meticulous creative process and the tireless training that went into bringing her dream show to life alongside a team of talented creatives, producers, stylists, choreographers and more.”

Teyana’s House of Petunia show was full of dance, fashion, undeniable sex appeal, and LEWKS. “WOW ATL.. y’all showed out & SOLD OUT literally. We cried, laughed, danced & sang for 2 hours straight together,” she wrote on Instagram after performing the set in the A, adding “Such a powerful emotional night. I love & appreciate you all for coming out. ❤️❤️ Thank you @redbullmusic & their amazing staff they hired to help bring my vision to life & for everything! You’ve been nothing short of amazing to me. I also would like to thank everyone involved with making this show magical, it takes a village 💕”

Tune in to the clip up top for a look at what to expect from the doc. Red Bull aims to pull “back the curtain on what it takes to create a dream live performance” by following “visionary artists as they overcome obstacles and bring their ambition to life.”

Here for it.