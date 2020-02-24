Thoughts? The Biebs Singing Marvin Sapp’s ‘Never Would Have Made It’ Sent BHM Twitter Into A Frenzy 

Kanye West‘s Sunday service is known for flipping popular tracks into soulful gospel ballads. And on most occasions, they’ll invite famous singers to come and put their spin on classic records. It’s gotten so big that they choir even hit the stage at Coachella last year.

One of the #GForce members caught @chancetherapper performing Ultra Light Beam @ Sunday Service at @coachella April 21st, 2019 ! What’s your favorite ULB line ? 😆 pic.twitter.com/EVSWxsFd7L — G-FORCE (@GForceTweets) September 4, 2019

Everyone from Sia to DMX have hit the stage during Ye’s Sunday Service.

DMX showed up to @kanyewest Sunday service today⛪pic.twitter.com/kVBor2QVKL — LEGIT TASTE RECORDS🏁 (@Shanestackamil1) March 17, 2019

This past weekend, Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance at the gathering and hopped on the mic. And no, he didn’t remix one of his famous R&B-esque Belieber records. Instead, he took a swing at performing his rendition of Marvin Sapp’s legendary record “Never Would Have Made It”.

Justin Bieber sings Marvin Sapp’s ‘Never Would Have Made It’ at Kanye West’s Sunday Service. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wnnhnN87xy — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) February 23, 2020

It’s a church service full of folks that probably aren’t that familiar with Sapp and what that song means to the culture, so of course they thought nothing of it.

Justin Bieber singing at the Sunday Service.. My dream finally come true pic.twitter.com/9ft1rUjYQp — RED EYE 👁 (@NoHardFeellings) February 23, 2020

But Black History Month Twitter surely had a few things to say.

@sabreigha: I know you fucking lying!! Kanye West got Justin Bieber out here singing Never Would Have Made It??? During black history month??? Lmaooo

@_choirgirl: Justin Bieber singing Never Would Have Made It off the iPhone during Carter G. Woodson’s Black History Month. Jesus. Take me on over to Women’s History Month.

@5onabag: Wilder lost, Megan thee stallion Got Vanilla Milkshake’d by G Easy, Kanye Making Justin Bieber do covers To Negro Spirituals, My uncle just got A heroin addict pregnant, This the worst black history month ever.

Justin Bieber has done lots of things to swagger jack black culture.

Justin Bieber shouldn’t be allow to butcher Marvin Sapp during black history month — Phantom (@darealphantom) February 24, 2020

I can’t even bring myself to watch Justin Bieber disrespect the legend that is Marvin Sapp and his iconic ‘Never would’ve made it’. Not in this Black History Month! — Joshua Dantzler (@PrezJoshua) February 24, 2020

But for some reason, this time he seems to be genuinely in his praise bag. Does Black History Month Twitter have a point? Or was Biebs just feeling the spirit? Hit us up on Twitter to share your thoughts.

