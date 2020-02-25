Press Play: Netflix Drops Highly Anticipated Trailer For ‘Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker’

After sharing some first-look photos last month, Netflix is following up with a trailer for their four-part limited series, Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madame C.J. Walker. Octavia Spencer plays Walker, America’s first female, self-made millionaire, alongside Blaire Underwood who plays Walker’s husband.

Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

“Inspired by the book, On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C. J. Walker, written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles, the Netflix four-part limited series, SELF MADE: INSPIRED BY THE LIFE OF MADAM C.J. WALKER brings the uplifting story of this cultural icon to the screen for the first time. Against all odds, Walker overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, personal betrayals, and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionized black haircare, as she simultaneously fought for social change. The four-part limited series also stars Blair Underwood as her husband C.J. Walker, Tiffany Haddish as her daughter Lelia, Carmen Ejogo as Walker’s business rival Addie Munroe, Garrett Morris as Walker’s father-in-law, Kevin Carroll as her longtime lawyer Freeman Ransom and Bill Bellamy as Ransom’s cousin Sweetness.”

In the trailer below, we get a piece of the story in regard to how Walker became interested in hair care — her own hair had been falling out and a mixed Black woman helped her grow it back, but when Walker offered to help sell her product, the woman put Walker down and said she didn’t think salesmanship was for her. Tune in to the trailer to see what happened next and hit Netflix March 20 for the highly anticipated series.

