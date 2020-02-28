Playlist Poppin’: DaCompany’s Alex King & Famo Drop New Sexy Single “Focus”

We’ve had our eye on DaCompany for a while and now the talented rap duo, comprised of Alex King and Famo, is back with a new single. “Focus,” off their upcoming album Less Talk, is inspired by ’90s R&B and infused with a contemporary twist. Alex and Famo put the ladies on notice with clever bars, a catchy and inviting hook, and the kind of carnal innuendos that’ll most definitely pique your interests.

When asked about the inspiration behind the song, they told Global Grind: “For ‘Focus,’ we wanted to blend nostalgic ’90s melodies with a modern bop and classic raps that speak to the ladies. When writing this record, the thought process was to make women feel appreciated. We wanted women to feel like they had a man who knew what to do with her, without her having to give instructions.” *Lawd, Jesus… Hallelujah!*

For those who aren’t up on DaCompany, the New York City duo is hands-on behind the scenes as well. Both Howard University graduates, Alex and Famo boast production credits in TV and Film for platforms such as TVOne, BET, MTV, Mass Appeal… the list goes on. After dropping their debut album A Little Taste of Success and fan favorite single “Andale,” fans have come to respect the pair and their intentional representation of love, truth, and entrepreneurship within their music and song lyrics.

“Our music sounds like the soundtrack to the life of inner city kids who work every day for the opportunity to dictate their future,” is how they put it when asked.

And, without further ado…

