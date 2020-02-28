This Saturday: Tyler Perry’s First Scripted Kids’ Series ‘Young Dylan’ To Premiere On Nickelodeon

We’re in for a treat this weekend, as Tyler Perry‘s brand new Nickelodeon series Young Dylan is set to premiere. Hitting the children’s network on Saturday, February 28, the series will follow a family whose world is turned upside down when their nephew, an aspiring rapper, suddenly moves in.

“Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, Dylan’s grandmother Viola (Aloma Wright) realizes that raising her grandson is too much to take on, so she decides to send him to live indefinitely with her affluent son Myles Wilson (Carl Anthony Payne II), his wife Yasmine (Mieko Hillman) and their two kids Rebecca (Celina Smith) and Charlie (Hero Hunter),” the official synopsis states. “Suddenly, the Wilson family household needs to adapt as lifestyles clash between rising hip-hop star Young Dylan and his straight-laced cousins. From Dylan giving Charlie, Rebecca, and her best friend Bethany (Jet Miller), lessons in “swag” and street smarts, to learning that even rappers have rules in the Wilson house, the series follows the hilarious hijinks this family faces as they try to get on the same beat.”

Young Dylan is executive produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed also serves as executive producer, alongside Will Areu and Mark E. Swinton, who serve as producers. “Nickelodeon’s partnership with Perry is part of his long-term pact with ViacomCBS, producing original series for BET Networks (The Oval and Sistas) and other ViacomCBS networks, with exclusive licensing rights on this programming,” a press release states.

Young Dylan is Perry’s first scripted series for children, so this should be fun. Stay tuned!

