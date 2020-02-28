Press Play: Tracee Ellis Ross Teams Up With Dakota Johnson For ‘The High Note,’ & More

Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson are teaming up for big screen flick, The High Note. Alongside Ice Cube, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Bill Pullman, and more, the famed actresses tell the story of Grace, the superstar, and Maggie, the overworked assistant with dreams of being a music producer.

Ross professionally sings for the first time in the flick. During an appearance at Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour, Ross spoke on what that moment to her legendary mom.

“You can imagine, you know, we all have fears,” Ross began, according to Just Jared. “We all have these things that we’ve hidden away that we think are not worthy of coming forward. They might not be good enough. They might be compared to somebody else. And I had to realize that it’s not the sound of my voice, it’s the honesty of my voice that is the key. I’m not supposed to sound like my mom…I’m not even supposed to be her. I can’t fill her shoes. No one can fill her shoes.”

“I got her in the car and the first note happened,” Tracee added. “She pushed my arm and she turns to me and her face was covered in tears. And she said, ‘Finally.’”

Nick Jonas hit up Late Night with Seth Meyers this week in New York City and talked about the dreams he had in addition to his career as an entertainer.

The 27-year-old wanted to play baseball at Northwestern University. Already a famous Jonas Brother, he visited the campus while on tour. “I went back in 2008 or 2009. We were on tour. We stopped in Chicago. I had dreams of going to college to study being a writer, journalist, or something. And I went with my dad to visit the campus and it turned into a scene from Hard Day’s Night,” he explained to Meyers. “But the real dream was to try to walk on to the baseball team to play.”

Watch his chat with the famed host above.

