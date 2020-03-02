ON Set! Black Twitter Is Proud AF After Watching Offset’s ‘NCIS LA’ Acting Debut

The idea of a rapper getting an acting bag is nothing new –– from LL Cool J and Method Man to Queen Latifah and 50 Cent, some of the most successful rappers of our time have done an excellent job of crossing over to the big and small screens. Now, Migos third Offset joins the club, as he appeared on an episode of NCIS LA this past weekend.

Our friends over at Bossip previously reported:

“Offset is joining LL Cool J and the rest of the cast of NCIS LA, where he is already showing promise in the acting field. In the upcoming episode, the rapper will play an undercover agent who’s already working on his own case when LL and his teammates need Offset’s assistance–but he won’t give it away willingly. The episode involved long hours in the desert, explosions, and very intense stunts in which Offset refused to have a stunt double and did everything himself.”

As promised, Offset made his acting debut over the weekend and we have to give credit where credit is due. He did a stellar job with his accent and was very committed and believable in the role. We loved watching him hold his own alongside acting vets and so did fans, to the point that he went viral and earned himself the nickname “Onset.”

Check out some of the best reactions below. We hope to see Offset on set of a movie, or even a sitcom, soon.

Proud of my Lil brother making his dreams happen!!! @OffsetYRN‘s acting debut on tomorrow’s episode of #NCISLA!! When you’re in Hip-Hop, some people only expect you to play a gangster or a thug but my man is breaking type!!!💯💯💯💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 This is just the beginning!! I got you bro! pic.twitter.com/Ha2SAUm5in — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) February 29, 2020

Nahhhhh my son getting 100 Emmys pic.twitter.com/dcqAEDqY6n — Jimmy Jump (@ShootTheJ__) February 28, 2020

Offset is the greatest actor of all time. pic.twitter.com/06mS8AgiYk — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) February 28, 2020

I would honestly not mind seeing offset on the screen more. https://t.co/imduPe6PX3 — A. Mikaelson 🌙 (@Sophistifunkk) March 1, 2020

Oh, and of course there were some jokes too…

this nigga offset said “I do all my own stunts” and hopped the fence 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/d38gvMCBUa — ✞ (@GUNNERSELLWHITE) February 29, 2020

Offset been use to running out the trap 😂 pic.twitter.com/B9tiQnHR3j — kyle 🖕🏽 (@thekillakay_) February 29, 2020

First time I heard Offset talking and it wasn’t in hieroglyphics https://t.co/1mx43NcTQw — bfromthesea🌊 (@bfromthesea) February 29, 2020

We love to see it!

