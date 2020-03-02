The Biggest Names In Comedy Are Headed To L.A. This Spring For ‘Netflix Is A Joke’ Fest

When it comes to streaming relevant, forward-thinking content, Netflix is the clear front-runner. Now, the streaming giant has announced its latest endeavor and we have to admit, we’re pretty excited for what’s to come.

In a press release, Netflix revealed the biggest names in Netflix comedy will head to Los Angeles this spring for its ‘Netflix Is A Joke’ festival. We’re talking Dave Chappelle, Martin Lawrence, Wanda Sykes, Margaret Cho, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld… the list goes on and on. The comedy takeover will take place April 27 – May 3 and will feature a ton of different events, including many stand-up comedy nights, Q&A sessions, live improvisation, and celebrations of the greatest comedians in comedy history.

“It’s our honor to transform LA for one week into the funniest place on earth,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer, via press release. “This festival is a unique celebration of the art of comedy, and the role it plays in reflecting our lives and defining culture. It’s a chance for comedy lovers to come together and see their favorite artists as well as discover new ones, and for us to be able to share the electricity and excitement of the festival in Los Angeles with Netflix members around the world.”

Pre-sale tickets will become available Tuesday, March 3, and tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, March 6. The press release also notes “recorded shows at the fest will be available globally on Netflix later in 2020.”

