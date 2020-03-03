Who’s Your Fav Voting For? Celebrities Are Casting Their Ballot For These Presidential Candidates

The primaries are in full swing for the presidential election and Super Tuesday marks the day when various states hold their elections on the same day.

The states that are voting today include Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. So if you live in any of these states…

Go vote!

You can check out opening and closing polling times by state here.

The candidates still in the Democratic presidential race as of now include Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York City mayor and billionaire Mike Bloomberg.

While you should definitely do your own research on who to vote for, let’s face it…an endorsement from one of your favorite celebrities can help you decide. In most cases, if you’re a fan of someone, you might align with their values and essentially, this is what politics are all about (or at least, this is what they SHOULD be about).

Just today, Janelle Monáe made it clear who she supports in a tweet, simply writing “Elizabeth Warren.” As the elections continue, more celebs are sure to come out with their pick for president.

Elizabeth Warren . — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 3, 2020

Check out the ongoing list below in alphabetical order to find out who your fav is voting for and make sure you head to the polls. If your state isn’t voting today, then you can check out the dates for where you live here.

Anderson.Paak

Bernie Sanders

Found out today Anderson Paak is a Bernie Bro cementing him as the best R&B artist working rn pic.twitter.com/ZonpDmH9TP — Algae Lioness (@mikemcgowow) January 15, 2020

Ariana Grande

Bernie Sanders

MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for ! @headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud. we’ve already registered 20k+ young voters at my shows alone. also i will never smile this hard again promise. pic.twitter.com/7UYqkXR0g1 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 20, 2019

Barry Jenkins

Elizabeth Warren

I’ve been better about keepin my mouf shut on this here platform BUT it is so clearly Elizabeth Warren. I’ve seen enough. And the idea that Buttigieg could have come out ahead of her in ANYTHING at this point says sooooooooo much about US, about where we are right now. — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) February 20, 2020

Bernie Sanders

I'll never be afraid to show who I stand with and what I stand for. I'll never be afraid to choose a side. They don't scare me 1 bit. #Trill — Bun B (@BunBTrillOG) December 10, 2015

Cardi B

Bernie Sanders

"What I like about Bernie Sanders is that he's been doing this for a long time, he's a natural humanitarian." –@iamcardib pic.twitter.com/RjY4MFvNrI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 22, 2019

Jaboukie Young-White

Bernie Sanders

im a bernie bro pic.twitter.com/29rO1RCTqG — giabuchi (@jaboukie) October 27, 2019

John Legend

Elizabeth Warren

Killer Mike

Bernie Sanders

Leslie Jones

Elizabeth Warren

I think I’m gonna go with @SenWarren even though I think those misogynistic bastards will try to stick it to her. I think she is very smart and has the passion we need as president and she is looking toward the future for our environment!Trump will play dirty.She can take him — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 20, 2020

Joe Biden

Vivica A. Fox

Joe Biden

Yep on the phone making it do what it do! Thank You Marlene! Appreciate your AMAZING support for @JoeBiden @Biden2020SC #WeKnowJoe 🤗🙆🏾‍♀️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/X7XbPmd6wD — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) February 27, 2020

Yvette Nicole Brown

Elizabeth Warren

Also On Global Grind: