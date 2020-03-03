Who’s Your Fav Voting For? Celebrities Are Casting Their Ballot For These Presidential Candidates

The primaries are in full swing for the presidential election and Super Tuesday marks the day when various states hold their elections on the same day.
The states that are voting today include Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. So if you live in any of these states…
Go vote!
You can check out opening and closing polling times by state here.
The candidates still in the Democratic presidential race as of now include Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York City mayor and billionaire Mike Bloomberg.
While you should definitely do your own research on who to vote for, let’s face it…an endorsement from one of your favorite celebrities can help you decide. In most cases, if you’re a fan of someone, you might align with their values and essentially, this is what politics are all about (or at least, this is what they SHOULD be about).
Just today, Janelle Monáe made it clear who she supports in a tweet, simply writing “Elizabeth Warren.” As the elections continue, more celebs are sure to come out with their pick for president.
Check out the ongoing list below in alphabetical order to find out who your fav is voting for and make sure you head to the polls. If your state isn’t voting today, then you can check out the dates for where you live here.
Anderson.Paak
Bernie Sanders
Ariana Grande
Bernie Sanders
Barry Jenkins
Elizabeth Warren
Bun B
Bernie Sanders
Cardi B
Bernie Sanders
Jaboukie Young-White
Bernie Sanders
John Legend
Elizabeth Warren
Killer Mike
Bernie Sanders
Leslie Jones
Elizabeth Warren
Lynn Whitfield
Joe Biden
Vivica A. Fox
Joe Biden
Yvette Nicole Brown
Elizabeth Warren