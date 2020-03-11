Residents Protest Outside Of Police Chief’s Home After 26-Year-Old Is Shot By Raleigh Cops [Video]

Earlier this week, a man was reportedly wounded by a police officer in Raleigh and what followed tells us North Carolina doesn’t play about its own. According to reports, a crowd gathered outside the Raleigh police chief’s home to protest and demand answers.

“A large crowd later appeared in downtown Raleigh and marched through various streets, blocking the roads and continuing to chant well into Wednesday morning,” CBS 17 states, adding “A U.S. flag was taken from the Executive Mansion by protesters and later burned in the street.”

A police news release claimed there was a 911 call about a man with a gun and when cops arrived they “observed an individual who matched the description given by the 911 caller.” The news release goes on to say the individual ran, was chased, and ordered to drop the alleged gun. The individual, 26-year-old Javier Torres, was shot once and a gun was reportedly found nearby.

ALSO: Mother, 10-Year-Old Son Rescued From Rubble Of Collapsed Quarantine Building In China — 20 Others Dead

“A large agitated crowd at the scene demanded answers from police, who did not release significant information until four hours after the shooting,” CBS 17 reports, adding “A business owner near the scene told CBS 17 he heard multiple gunshots in the area off New Bern Avenue. A Sheetz gas station and Dairy Queen are located at the intersection of North Rogers Lane at New Bern Avenue.”

“We need immediate and swift transparency regarding this incident because the community has a right to know and needs to know what’s going on,” said Kerwin Pittman, according to the site.

30-year-old Soheil Mojarrad was shot and killed in the same area by police last year. Clips from the viral protest below.

whole south side pulled up to the police chief crib deep to protest ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 that’s love raleigh — 🦚 (@jpeacock_23) March 11, 2020

Protesters burn flag after removing it from pole outside Executive Mansion in downtown #Raleigh during 4-hour protest fueled by officer-involved shooting. >> https://t.co/heSLnVdDpt Live updates all morning 📺 #WRAL. pic.twitter.com/BloBxvgQw6 — WRALJoe Fisher (@JoeFisherTV) March 11, 2020

they’re saying that protests errupted because we did not wait for their story to be told. (why would anyone in raleigh, especially communities of color trust rpd?) but they aren’t saying protests errupted because they shot a young person last night. disgusting. — Delaney Vandergrift (@delaneypv15) March 11, 2020

LIVE PROTEST DOWNTOWN RALEIGH NC AFTER POLICE SHOT 26 YEAR OLD guy pic.twitter.com/XiskGweE4b — Shooter Trav (@shootertrav1) March 11, 2020

Also On Global Grind: