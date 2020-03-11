CRWN Highlights: Meg Thee Stallion Talks Beyoncé’s Humility, Kehlani’s Work Ethic, & Senior Year Of College [Video]

Coronavirus is stopping a lot of things, but it ain’t stopping Meg Thee Stallion. In the past couple days alone, the Houston beauty teamed up with TIDAL to take over NYC. They threw a “Ain’t Sh!t Sweet” Hottie Party in celebration of her album Suga and the fun didn’t stop there, as Meg – who’s been having issues with her label 1501 — stayed in the Big Apple for an appearance on Elliott Wilson‘s CRWN series.

The “Big Ole Freak” rapper touched on a ton of interesting topics while talking to Wilson, including Beyoncé, working with Kehlani, what it’s like to balance music and school, not stepping on other women to get to the top, and more. Here are some highlights, courtesy of TIDAL…

ALSO: Hot Girl Gallery | 17 Times Meg Thee Stallion Was All About Showing Love To Other Black Women

On Beyoncé being everything Megan thought she would be:

“She is very humble, she’s like…Beyoncé. But she acts regular and I’m like damn, Beyoncé is nice.”

On collaborating with Kehlani:

“I take music so seriously…I like to work with people who are as passionate about it as me. Kehlani takes her craft so seriously, she will fight me on anything about a song, she be fighting a whole team about a song! She be in the studio for days and I really admire her work ethic.”

On her own confidence and working with other women:

“When your family puts it in your mind that you’re amazing and you can do anything, that’s what you carry with you your whole life. It was in me from a young age to believe that I was all that, I didn’t know anything else.”

“When you’re a confident person, you’re not trying to claw your way to the top, you just know you naturally gonna make your way to the top. So trying to tear somebody else down, I don’t feel like that’s gonna keep me at my position.”

Balancing senior year of college:

“School is really hard, and I know it’s not just hard cause I’m working. There’s plenty of people that are working and going to school. I know some girls who have kids and working 9-5 graveyard shifts. I know that yall know the struggle…College is not cheap, when I was first starting out in college I took out all them loans. That was not going to waste. My mother, I know she would want me to finish…My grandma who’s still alive was a teacher, so I know she would kick my ass if I quit…I feel like my grandma would literally fly to where I am to pull me off stage to go finish my homework…I’m not a quitter, I like to finish what I start.”

Inspiration from rappers:

“I grew up on Biggie and Pimp C and Three 6 Mafia…I heard Biggie say that every bar gotta be hard, he treated every project like it was his first project. So in my head I’m thinking people really wanna hear me rap, cause that’s what I like to hear. So when I’m working on my music now, I’m like I gotta make sure I at least have some songs where I’m spitting bars.”

Check out the full interview just below and stay tuned for more from our fave, Meg Thee Stallion.

Also On Global Grind: