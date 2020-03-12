Press Play: Sam Heughan Talks Punching Vin Diesel In The Face, Apple TV+ Drops ‘Central Park’ Trailer

Sam Heughan hit up The Late Late Show with James Corden and talked all about his new movie Bloodshot. Starring in the fantasy drama flick alongside Vin Diesel, the Outlander actor says he was very nervous about punching his costar in the face. “I was very nervous,” he revealed. “Punching Vin in the face would be a really bad thing to do because he’d probably punch me back I think.”

“To be honest, he’s a remarkable human being,” he told host James Corden and guest Emily Blunt. “He’s created all the franchises… an amazing action hero. To be opposite him and kick him in the nuts was fun.”

Tune in to the clip up top. Bloodshot will hit a theater near you this Friday, March 13.

Elsewhere on the small screen, Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for its animated series Central Park.

Voiced by Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Josh Gad, Tituss Burgess, and more, the show is a musical comedy about a family that lives in the famous NYC park. Here’s an official synopsis, courtesy of Apple TV+: “In this animated musical comedy, Owen Tillerman and his family live an unconventional life in New York’s bustling Central Park, which Owen manages. Now they have to fend off a wealthy hotel heiress who wants to turn the park into condos.”

Check out the trailer and let us know if you’ll be tuning in. Central Park hits the streaming service May 29.

