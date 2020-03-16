Press Play: Disney Drops Action-Packed ‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer, Reese Witherspoon Dishes Deets On Beyoncé Friendship

The Rock and Emily Blunt star in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, a big screen flick that follows two characters, Frank Wolff and Dr. Lily Houghton, as they search for a legendary, all-curing tree. Wolff (played by The Rock) is a little skeptical since he’s been looking for the magical plant for quite some time, but Houghton (Emily Blunt) is relentless in her search. When Wolff first asks Houghton what she’s doing out in the jungle, she replies:

“There is a legend in the jungles of the Amazon of a tree that heals all. It can change the world, but if it gets in to the wrong hands it could awaken a great evil. I believe that the legend is real and I’m gonna find it — and when I do, just imagine the lives that could be saved.”

Check out the official trailer up top. Jungle Cruise is due in theaters July 24.

Elsewhere, Reese Witherspoon hit up The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked all about her longtime friendship with Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. In case you missed it, Bey and Jay shared some of their champagne with Reese and Jennifer Aniston at the Golden Globe Awards and it’s been friendship bracelets and Ivy Park activewear ever since.

“Beyoncé and I are really good friends. I mean really, really, really, really good friends and in fact you might say best friends. Some might say that,” a very excited Reese insisted. Check out the clip above.

