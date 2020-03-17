Press Play: Taye Diggs Says ‘The Best Man 3’ Could Be Very Different Than The First Two Films

The Best Man is a classic, so just the idea of a third film in the franchise gets us going. And apparently, it’s not totally out of the question, although The Best Man 3 might not be everything fans are expecting, this according to Taye Diggs.

The famed actor sat for an interview with The Talk for CBS and said while he thinks the cast will most likely return, it probably won’t be for a big screen flick.

ALSO: Prayers Up | Batwoman Accident Leaves Crew Member Paralyzed From Waist Down

“I do think it will happen. We’ve all been in discussions with the director, Malcolm Lee. I think it might end up being a TV series, maybe on a streaming platform,” he said, adding “But the script has already been written. So we’ll see. I’m just waiting on Malcolm Lee.”

In the quick interview, Diggs went on to reveal who’d play him in a life biopic, the body part he believes is his sexiest, the last film he saw in theaters and more. Check out the clip above. If you haven’t seen The Best Man, without giving too much away, it stars a group of friends from college (played by Diggs, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut, Sanaa Lathan, Monica Calhoun, and more), as they tackle relationship drama amongst their circle. You can stream it here.

Also On Global Grind: