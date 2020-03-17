First Patient Administered Potential Coronavirus Vaccine In Clinical Trial

As the world goes into total isolation in the fight against Coronavirus, doctors around the world are racing to find a cure for the deadly pandemic. Now, new reports claim several volunteers have been administered an experimental vaccine.

“U.S. researchers gave the first shots in a first test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine Monday, leading off a worldwide hunt for protection even as the pandemic surges,” the Associated Press reports. “With careful jabs in the arms of four healthy volunteers, scientists at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle began an anxiously awaited first-stage study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed in record time after the new virus exploded out of China and fanned out across the globe.”

The very first patient to receive the shot was Jennifer Haller, a 43-year-old mom from Seattle, the site reports. Her teenage kids “think it’s cool” that she’s part of the study, according to the site, which goes on to say “Three others were next in line for a test that will ultimately give 45 volunteers two doses, a month apart.”

Another volunteer, 46-year-old Neal Browning from Bothel, Washington, says his daughters are proud of him, but he asked them not to brag. “Every parent wants their children to look up to them,” he told the site, adding “It’s other people, too. It’s not just Dad out there.”

Whether or not Monday’s breakthrough seems promising, the Associated Press cautions “even if the research goes well, a vaccine would not be available for widespread use for 12 to 18 months,” this according to Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

We will continue to keep you informed.

