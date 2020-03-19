Press Play: An Anxiety-Inducing ‘This Is Us’ Season Finale Promo, The Smith Family Talks Coronavirus

It looks like things are going to get very dark in the season 4 finale of This Is Us, so much so fans are genuinely worried about what’s going to go down.

I’m not emotionally prepared for the #thisisus finale next week pic.twitter.com/DYVmeIAhnJ — Melissa🌼 (@melissaabrianaa) March 18, 2020

In the most recent episode, we watched Randall work through his deepest fears in a nail-biting therapy session that left him begging his mother Rebecca to participate in a clinical trial for Alzheimer’s. Per usual, we were fighting off tears by the very end of it and next week’s finale doesn’t appear to be any less intense, with Randall and Kevin still going at it and more. Watch the trailer above and tune in to NBC next Thursday, March 24 at 9 p.m. EST.

Elsewhere, the Smith family had an emergency Red Table Talk meeting to discuss Coronavirus and why social distancing is so important. If you’re not aware, creating some distance between yourself and others can, in fact, save many lives, as Will Smith explains.

“Imagine our local hospital can handle 40 respiratory patients at one time — and under normal circumstances, 40 respiratory patients for that hospital is a lot. You know, they’ll be at 12 or 15, so they can handle it. The way the virus is moving and the reason we need to practice social distancing and the idea of #FlattenTheCurve is if 50 people show up at that hospital at one time to get 40 beds, now you have 10 people in critical condition that aren’t going to get help and your mortality rate shoots through the roof,” he said. Tune in above, plus the full episode here.

