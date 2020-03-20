Did You Know? Kerry Washington Once Auditioned For This Iconic 90s Movie

Kerry Washington has already made her mark in entertainment culture with groundbreaking shows like Scandal and thought-provoking movies like American Son. She continues to make major moves with a co-starring role in the Hulu show Little Fires Everywhere and while promoting the show, she revealed that she auditioned for a 90s movie that has since become iconic.

She spoke with Buzzfeed along with her co-star Reese Witherspoon and at one point, Witherspoon revealed that she auditioned for the teen comedy Clueless.

“One thing that is public and it came out last year, I auditioned so hard for Clueless and I didn’t get it,” the Legally Blonde actress explained.

“I did too!” Washington revealed, even surprising Witherspoon.

The two then joked that they could possibly remake the movie with the two of them in lead roles.

“That would’ve been different… we should do like a remake,” said Washington.

Witherspoon agreed, saying, “We could recreate a scene, that would be so fun.”

Clueless arrived in theaters in 1995 and was a modern retelling of Jane Austen‘s Emma, a novel about a young woman who plays matchmaker and who provides a makeover to her friend. The movie starred Alicia Silverstone in the lead role of Cher, a spoiled Beverly Hills teen who plays matchmaker to her friends and teachers while trying to navigate her own romantic life. Stacy Dash also stars in the film as Cher’s best friend Dionne, an emotionally mature fashionista who goes through the ups and downs with her boyfriend Murray (played by Donald Faison). The movie birthed iconic catchphrases like “As if!” and “She’s a full-on Monet” to describe a person who’s cute from afar but close-up they’re “a big old mess.”

Can you picture Reese as Cher and Kerry as Dionne?

If not, check out the two actresses on Little Fires Everywhere now streaming on Hulu.

