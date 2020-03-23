Press Play: Netflix Drops Official Trailer For ‘The Willoughbys,’ Sophie Turner & Corey Hawkins Star In ‘Survive’

Our favorite streaming services are keeping the content coming during these trying times in which we are practicing social distance. Most recently, Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming animated film The Willoughbys, starring Alessia Cara, Maya Rudolph, and more.

“Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation,” the synopsis reads. “The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family. Starring Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Alessia Cara, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski and Ricky Gervais.”

ALSO: Heartbreaking | Tearful Video Shows Senior Couple Separated Due To Coronavirus Risks

The Willoughbys is based on the children’s book written by Lois Lowry. Tune in up top!

Elsewhere, in television, Quibi dropped a trailer for Survive starring Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and BlacKkKlansman‘s Corey Hawkins.

“Based on the novel of the same name by Alex Morel, Survive stars Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins as the only two survivors of a plane crash who are forced to trek through a frozen landscape in search of rescue,” Vanity Fair states, adding “The project was directed by Mark Pellington, best known for thrillers like Arlington Road and a spate of ’90s rock videos.”

GALLERY: Blissful Black Queen | All The Reasons We’ll Never Stop Obsessing Over Bianca Lawson

Check it out above! We’re also looking forward to their upcoming series Murder Flip House and Chrissy’s Court. Stay tuned, as Quibi launches next month, April 6.

Also On Global Grind: