ICYMI: Lecrae Teams Up With Love Beyond Walls To Install Sink Stations For Atlanta’s Homeless Community

Grammy award-winning artist Lecrae is doing God’s work during these uncertain times.

As the world battles the spread of coronavirus, Lecrae has been committed to installing sinks for Atlanta’s homeless community. As many of us know, it is incredibly important to keep our hands clean and refrain from touching our faces in order to avoid catching the virus at this time, but of course, the homeless aren’t able to wash up often — if at all.

“A simple solution is making a difference in the spread of the coronavirus. Volunteers with Love Beyond Walls recently assembled portable hand washing stations to be placed under bridges and overpasses throughout metro Atlanta,” CBS46 reported this past Sunday, adding “For the homeless, protecting themselves against the coronavirus presents a unique set of challenges. Shelters mean they’re staying in a confined space with other people. And living outside means little to no access to soap and water for good hygiene, which is one of the ways the CDC said helps slow the spread of the illness.”

Terence Lester, founder of Love Beyond Walls, told CBS46 “We kept hearing man I’m scared I’m going to catch this virus because I don’t have anywhere to wash my hands.” The site goes on to say Lecrae “stepped up and purchased 15 stations.” Each includes a soap dispenser, drain, and will hold 5 to 10 gallons of water.

“People care. People see you. You’re valuable, you’re no less valuable than anybody else is, who has four walls to live inside of,” Lecrae told the site. “We see you. We care about you and we’re here to serve.”



