“Healthy” 25-Year-Old In Medically-Induced Coma After Coronavirus Diagnosis

“He is not your typical coronavirus patient, but 25-year-old Jack Allard is fighting for his life nonetheless, according to his mother. The young man works in Manhattan and lives in Ridgewood, New Jersey. He has been in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator at Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center in Edison for nearly a week. He is expected to be transferred soon to a hospital in Pennsylvania to receive a new experimental treatment for COVID-19, his family said. The severe symptoms started on March 13, according his mom, Genny Allard. Before that he had been working at his office in Manhattan.”

ALSO: ICYMI | Lecrae Teams Up With Love Beyond Walls To Install Sink Stations For Atlanta’s Homeless Community

New York, in particular, has seen an extreme surge in coronavirus cases, with over 26, 000 patients since the pandemic began and hundreds of deaths, according to this Worldometers U.S. chart. Even with these distressing statistics, Trump is somehow glued to the idea that everything will be back to normal by Easter Sunday.

Trump: "I think Easter Sunday you'll have packed churches all over our country—I think it will be a beautiful time."

Sadly, at Easter what we will have is packed hospitals. It will be a very difficult time. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 25, 2020

NY Daily News goes on to say Allard’s treatment was delayed because his coronavirus test got lost and that, apparently, his symptoms were not usual — he’d been throwing up, in addition to back pain and a very high fever. “Her son also didn’t have a cough, which is normally associated with the respiratory virus, she said. Plus, he is an active, healthy young person who used to play lacrosse at Bates College in Maine,” the site states, adding that according to his mom he doesn’t have asthma, he’s not overweight, and exercises weekly.

We are keeping the nation and all those affected by this deadly virus in our prayers. We will continue to keep our readers updated as new information surfaces.