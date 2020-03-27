Press Play: HBO Drops ‘Bad Education’ Trailer Starring Hugh Jackman, ‘Chrissy’s Court’ Is In Session

Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney star in the upcoming film Bad Education, which tells the real life story of two school officials who stole millions of dollars from their Long Island district.

Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of People: “The movie stars Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney as the real-life Frank Tassone, a Long Island school superintendent, and Pam Gluckin, a district official. The two worked together to raise their school district to be one of the best in the country — with dubious methods.”

Check it out up top. Bad Education will hit HBO on April 25, so stay tuned.

Elsewhere, Chrissy’s Court is officially in session!

In case you missed it, the trailer for Chrissy Teigen‘s latest small screen venture is out and it looks like we’re in for a lot of laughs.

“Real people. Real cases. And real, legally binding decisions. If you thought Chrissy Teigen couldn’t become an actual courtroom judge, you’ve been overruled. In each episode, Chrissy Teigen reigns supreme as the ‘judge’ over one small claims case. Chrissy’s mom turned bailiff,’ Pepper Thai, maintains order in the courtroom,” a synopsis courtesy of Just Jared reads.

Check it out above. Quibi launch on April 6 with 50 shows, including Chrissy’s Court, Murder House Flip, and more. Get excited!

