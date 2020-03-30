ICYMI: Here’s What Shaq Had To Say About His ‘Tiger King’ Cameo….

Netflix’s Tiger King has had everyone talking since it dropped a little over one week ago. The docuseries tells the unbelievable story of former zoo operator Joe Exotic and his arch nemesis Carole Baskin. Joe is depicted as a manipulative, narcissistic, gun toting animal abuser who would do anything to get his rivals out of his way — so imagine our surprise when Shaq was seen visiting Joe’s GW Zoo, endorsing Joe on Inside The NBA, and more.

As you can imagine, folks have had a lot to say about the icon’s appearance…

“Shaq just casually popping up on tiger king has been one of the most eventful moments of my social distancing so far,” @gabbgoudy tweeted.

“We really just going to let Shaq off the hook from hanging out and BUYING Tigers from Joe Exotic,” @TheChillBill77 asked, echoing the sentiments of many.

Now, Shaq is speaking out through his podcast, saying he had “no idea” what was going on.

“I don’t harm tigers. I love tigers. I love white tigers. Do I put donations to these zoos to help these tigers out? I do it all the time. Do I own tigers personally at my house? No. But I love tigers. Listen, people are going to make their own opinions, but, again, I was just a visitor. I met this guy — not my friend. Don’t know him. Never had any business dealings with him, and I had no idea any of that stuff was going on,” Shaq said, adding ” “We found out that he’s involved with all the stuff, and then, actually, I stopped going.”

Below is Shaq’s appearance on Joe’s Youtube show… chime in with your thoughts.

