We Love You, Mimi: Watch Mariah Carey Perform ‘Always Be My Baby’ Live From Her Home Studio

As the death toll in our fight against coronavirus continues to climb, people across the nation are stepping up to do their part. On their end, some of our favorite entertainers have taken their talents online, as the world commits itself to a new socially distant lifestyle. From DJ D-Nice’s incredible IG Live party to talk show hosts filming from home, celebrities are doing what they can to raise money and keep fans entertained and tuned in.

Most recently, Mariah Carey put on a beautiful live performance, singing her iconic song “Always Be My Baby” in her own home studio. Raising money for Feeding America and the First Responders’ Children’s Foundation, the living legend flexed her vocals with Daniel Moore on the piano.

“Thank you for watching me from my home to yours on #iHeartConcertonFOX 🤗,” Mimi wrote on Instagram. “Sending love to all the local heroes, health care workers and everyone on the frontlines in fighting this pandemic. Hope we brought a little bit of happiness to your day. ❤️❤️❤️ Please support @FeedingAmerica and @1strcf by donating to these incredible causes 🙏❤️ Watch the full video on my YouTube channel.”

Check out the clip just below. Mimi says a performance like this isn’t the easiest and thanks Dem Babies for not giving her a hard time about hanging out in the house.

