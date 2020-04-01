Riker’s Island Inmates Left To Suffer In Wake Of Coronavirus, California To Release 3,500 Nonviolent Inmates Early

While we’ve taken to social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, there are a lot of people who don’t have that option. That said, California will reportedly release thousands of inmates due to overcrowding during this horrific time.
“Thousands of inmates in California prisons will be released early as officials fear overcrowding could spark a deadly outbreak of the coronavirus,” TMZ reports, adding “The move comes in the middle of a pandemic as the nation desperately tries to get a handle on how to stem the disease. Fact is … jails and prisons are breeding grounds for the virus, with conditions that are often filthy and way too many people packed inside.”
The hope is to accelerate parole dates for 3,500 inmates, who’d been convicted of nonviolent crimes, the site goes on to say. With less condensed prisons, the aim is to slow the spread of coronavirus from person-to-person, hopefully keeping both inmates and those who work for the prison system safe.
TMZ adds… “Then there’s this … the state has blocked the transfer of county jail inmates to prison, according to the L.A. Times. That decision alone will keep 3,000 additional people out of the state’s prison system. What’s more … nearly 600 inmates will be moved out of dorms — home to bunks with close proximity and shared sinks/showers — and moved to other prison facilities.”
Elsewhere, a young woman recently tweeted about the conditions on Riker’s Island under the strain of coronavirus. “Filth” really doesn’t describe the inhumane conditions prisoners have had to endure…
We are keeping everyone in our prayers, as well as hoping inmates are shown some compassion at this time.