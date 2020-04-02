You’re Welcome: A Full List Of What’s New & Black On Netflix This Month

If you thought you were going to run out of shows and movies to stream while social distancing, you thought wrong. Netflix is keeping the content coming, announcing some original fire, as well as some throwback fire they’ve secured for your viewing pleasure.

Just yesterday, the streaming giant announced that The Player’s Club, Cadillac Records, Lethal Weapon (1-4), Soul Plane, and more were available to stream. But that’s not all that’s new and Black on Netflix this April. Check out a full schedule of release dates below.

April 1

The Player’s Club

Nailed It: Season 4 | The hosts you love, the hot messes you crave. Welcome back to the “Nailed It!” kitchens, where anyone — like, literally, anyone — can win.

Cadillac Records

Lethal Weapon 1 – 4

School Daze

Soul Plane

April 3

Coffee & Kareem | While police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) enjoys his new relationship with Vanessa Manning (Taraji P. Henson), her beloved 12-year-old son Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) plots their break-up. Attempting to scare away his mom’s boyfriend for good, Kareem tries to hire criminal fugitives to take him out but accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity, making his family its latest target.

April 10

LA Originals | Known for their ties to Chicano street life and hip hop, Estevan Oriol and Mister Cartoon trace their journey from gifted artists to cultural pioneers.

The Main Event | When 11-year-old Leo Thompson (Seth Carr) discovers a magical wrestling mask that grants him super strength, he uses it to enter a WWE competition. With the support of his grandmother (Tichina Arnold), Leo will do whatever it takes to achieve his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar. Can one kid win it all, in the face of epic challengers in the ring?

April 15

Outer Banks | A tight-knit group of teens unearths a long-buried secret, setting off a chain of illicit events that takes them on an adventure they’ll never forget.

Sprinter

April 17

#blackAF | Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones star in this family comedy series inspired by Barris’s real life.

April 25

Django Unchained

April 30

Dangerous Lies | After losing her waitressing job, Katie Franklin (Camila Mendes) takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man in his sprawling, empty Chicago estate. The two grow close, but when he unexpectedly passes away and names Katie as his sole heir, she and her husband Adam (Jessie T. Usher) are pulled into a complex web of lies, deception, and murder.

Thanks, Netflix! We’ll definitely be tuning in.

Also On Global Grind: