Press Play: This Upcoming Docuseries Shines A Light On 8 Wrongfully Convicted American Inmates

Netflix is keeping the content coming during this horrific time, in which we're all stuck at home in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Most recently, the streaming giant announced what’s new and black on their platform this month (see that here) and now we’ve got a trailer debut for The Innocence Files. Here’s a quick synopsis for the docuseries, courtesy of Netflix:

“The Innocence Files shines a light on the untold personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the nonprofit organization the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have uncovered and worked tirelessly to overturn. The nine-episode series is composed of three compelling parts – The Evidence, The Witness and The Prosecution. These stories expose difficult truths about the state of America’s deeply flawed criminal justice system, while showing when the innocent are convicted, it is not just one life that is irreparably damaged forever: families, victims of crime and trust in the system are also broken in the process.”

“The Innocence Files is executive produced and directed by Academy Award® nominee Liz Garbus, Academy Award® winner Alex Gibney, Academy Award® winner Roger Ross Williams; with episodes also directed by Academy Award® nominee Jed Rothstein, Emmy Award® winner Andy Grieve and Sarah Dowland,” Netflix adds via press release.

“We realized that there were so many things wrong with this system,” a voiceover states in the trailer. “So, we started the Innocence Project.”

Watch the trailer above and tune into Netflix April 15.

