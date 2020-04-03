Press Play: Adam Sandler Debuts Hilarious Quarantine Song On ‘Fallon,’ & More

Jessica Alba and hubby Cash Warren called in to The Tonight Show‘s at-home edition and talked about giving back during these horrific times, in which the world is fighting against the coronavirus. Alba asked that viewers head to honest.com/donate to join her company in providing the essentials for families in need.

“With the Honest Co., as well, we donated 3 million diapers, 20,000 wipes, 20,000 personal care products because there are so many families now,” Alba told Jimmy Fallon. “But there’s literally, like… that is the no. 1 need for families in poverty, but also families that are out of work. They have to choose between diapers and they shouldn’t have to.”

Adam Sandler also called in to The Tonight Show!

The famed comedic actor debuted a new quarantine song that showed love to all the medical professionals on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess if we get them the supplies that they need,” he sang, hilariously adding “And I hope they save us soon because I’m really, really sick of my family.”

It doesn’t end there… “We’ve got to build some more ventilators and make some more masks, we’ve got to do it now so let’s all come together. I’m teaching math to my kids and that can’t be good for America.”

