J.K. Rowling Says THIS Breathing Technique Helped With Coronavirus Symptoms [Video]

As the coronavirus death toll continues to rise in the United States and around the world, one doctor is sharing a technique that might just give those infected with the deadly disease a fighting chance. Famed Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who was not diagnosed with COVID-19, but was reportedly displaying symptoms, says it helped her out “a lot.”

She tweeted early this morning…

“Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven’t been tested) & did this on doc husband’s advice. I’m fully recovered & technique helped a lot.”

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

“What I need you to understand is that once you have an active infection, you need to be getting a good amount of air in to the base of your lungs. The only way you’re going to get that is having a technique,” he says, adding “I want you guys to start doing this if you have the infection right from the beginning. If you want to do it before you even pick up the infection, good idea. The way it will work is you will take five deep breaths in and each time you’ll hold your breath for five seconds. On the sixth deep breath you will take it in and you will do a big cough and covering your mouth, OK? You will do this twice and then you will then lay flat on your bed with a pillow in front of you taking slightly deeper breaths for the next ten minutes because you’ve got to understand the majority of your lung is on your back not on your front. So, by lying on your back you’re closing off more of the airways, the smaller airways.”

Watch him demonstrate in the video up top.

