Chicago Man Kills Himself, Murders Wife Over Fear They Contracted Coronavirus [Details]

A Chicago, Illinois man reportedly took his wife’s life, before taking his own in a murder-suicide, because he feared they both had coronavirus. However, both of the deceased tested negative for the disease.

“On 04/02/2020, at approximately 8:00 PM, deputies from the Will County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 400 block of Bruce Road in Lockport Township for a welfare check. Upon deputies arriving on scene, they observed two separate individuals laying on the floor of the residence, with obvious signs of trauma to their heads,” a press release from the Will County Sheriff’s Office states. “All of the doors and windows of the residence were locked from the inside. Police and fire personnel forced entry into the residence. Deputies located Patrick Jesernik, age 54, and Cheryl Schriefer, age 59, in separate rooms of the residence, both deceased. Both individuals had a pooling of blood formed around their heads. A loaded revolver, containing two spent shell casings and three live rounds were located near Patrick’s body. There were no signs of a struggle, and the home was neat and orderly.”

The autopsy revealed the husband and wife each died from a single gunshot wound to the head. “Cheryl Schriefer was shot in the back of the head at close range, and her death is ruled as a homicide. Patrick died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his death is ruled as a suicide. Both Cheryl and Patrick tested negative for the COVID-19 virus,” the site confirms, adding “Family arrived on scene and stated that Patrick had been scared that he and Cheryl had contracted the COVID-19 virus, and that Cheryl was tested two days ago. It was reported that Cheryl was having a hard time breathing. The family stated that to their knowledge, she had not received the test result.”

According to the press release, a check of the address showed no previous calls for domestic violence and a check of the couple as individuals showed “very limited police contact.”

As of today, there have been over 300,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States, with a death toll nearing 10,000 people.

