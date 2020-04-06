Take Us Back: Here’s What Your Fave College Hill Stars Look Like Now

Remember the days when BET was the hub for all things young, fun and Black? College Hill was one of those shows that made us all want to attend a University. An HBCU to be exact.

During the early days of reality television, there was always one token Black character in the cast, who most likely didn’t get that much camera time. But fortunately by 2004, BET had caught on to the reality show wave and gave us exactly what we needed: a young, all Black cast of college students under surveillance.

Geesh, College hill was before its time — Stanley Earl (@villekeize) April 6, 2020

And it wouldn’t be a BET college show without casting students from some of the best Historically Black Colleges in the country. Throughout the seasons, we’ve gotten to meet some of the most entertaining folks from schools like Southern University in Baton Rouge and VSU in Virginia. Ray Cunningham from season 3 of the show joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, and Dorion Renaud is an actor with his own skincare and is besties with the Kardashians — but after the final season aired in 2009, it’s almost as if most of the cast members had fell off the face of the earth.

So much has changed since the last season premiered over 10 years ago.

Watching College Hill reminds me of how natural beauty was once a real thing and praised, before all of this surgery, hair, nails, etc. — Isis Marie (@slightlybitchie) April 6, 2020

Thankfully, BET decided to bless up during quarantine with a little College Hill marathon, and besides wanting to know what the cast members are up to, everyone really wants to know what they look like now. And we got yall.

Deidra (Season 3, Virginia State University)

– Married

– Mom of three

Ray (Season 3, Virginia State)

– Media Personality

– LHHH cast member

Willie Macc (Season 4, Virgin Islands)

– Comedian

– Actor on ABC’s The Goldbergs

– Father

Milan (Season 6, South Beach)

I love seeing Milan from College Hill live her best life in Dubai ✨ pic.twitter.com/EvIPQDh44S — 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐢 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐬 (@itsbaejahjanae) April 6, 2020

– Wife

– Mom

– Living in Dubai with her husband and three boys

Tiffany (Season 6, South Beach)

– Model

– Runner

Anthony (Season 5, Atlanta)

– Party Promoter

– Father

Ashley L. (Season 5, Atlanta)

– Mom

– Traveler

Many of the cast members are living low key lives and are not active on social media. But if you find them, let ’em know we’re looking for them.

