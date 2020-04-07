Press Play: Chris Hemsworth Plays A Black Market Mercenary In ‘Extraction’

Netflix dropped a trailer for its upcoming movie Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, and its action-packed.

The famed actor plays a black market mercenary by the name of Tyler, who is trying to bring a drug lord’s son home after he is kidnapped by the kingpin’s rival. Rudhraksh Jaiswal is the young actor who plays the son who needs rescuing and it seems he and Chris got close while filming the movie.

Chris hit Instagram to share the trailer, saying in his caption “I’m very proud of all the hard work that has been poured into this project. This has been a difficult few months for all of us, and we hope this will provide a bit of entertainment while we are all staying home.” He went on to thank his team and costars, at which point Rudhraksh slid into the comment section.

“It was an Awesome experience, felt on seventh Heaven. Your charismatic down-to-earth attitude taught me the value of life of being a good human being first! Truly amazing! Thanks love you,” he wrote.

Extraction is due April 24th on Netflix; tune in.

