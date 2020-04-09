StayHome: Cops Across U.S. Issuing Citations, Arresting People Who Ignore Social Distancing Rules [Details]

Many of us are trying to do our part to stop the rapid spread of coronavirus, but then there are some who just won’t stay home. Now, according to new reports, police across the country are issuing citations and arresting those who violate the stringent advice of public health officials at this time.

From TMZ:

“Snitching is in when it comes to social distancing anyway — people have been blowing the whistle on violators, and now police everywhere are cracking down. Cops across the country tell TMZ … they’ve been flooded with complaints about large gatherings where people are clearly defying coronavirus safety precautions.”

The site goes on to detail just how many complaints they’re getting. The NYPD has reportedly visited “tens of thousands of locations on their social distancing patrols & also have responded to thousands of 311 calls,” according to an NYPD spokesperson. TMZ continues: