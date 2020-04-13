Press Play: First Trailer Drops For ‘Salt-N-Pepa’ Biopic

Hot off the release of their biopic The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel, Lifetime has also released a teaser trailer for their next biopic, which will focus on the hip-hop icons Salt-n-Pepa.

According to Shadow and Act, the three-hour movie is also being referred to as a limited series, and it will air later this year. The trailer aired during The Clark Sisters biopic.

It will star G.G. Townson as Cheryl “Salt” James and Laila Odom as Sandra “Pepa” Denton. Monique Paul will take on the group’s DJ, Deidra Roper a.k.a. DJ Spinderella. Other stars include Jermel Howard as rapper Treach, who was married to Pepa from 1999 to 2001. Cleveland Berto will play music producer Hurby Azor.

The biopic will follow the rap group’s rise in the music industry as part of a revolution that challenged views of women in the industry. It will also delve into the group’s friendship and how their relationships were put to the test by their careers.

The movie is directed by New Jack City director Mario Van Peebles while Abdul Williams from The New Edition Story wrote the script. You can check out the first trailer for the project below.

