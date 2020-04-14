Funny, Foolish, Foul: The Wildest Moments From Tory Lanez’ Quarantine Radio…So Far 

Quarantine has definitely made folks dig into their creative bag. People who are never active on Instagram have been doing lives. Folks you didn’t know could dance have been bodying Tik Tok challenges. And the brilliance that is Swizz Beatz and Timbaland “Verzuz” battle has pretty much gotten us through this trying time. But one of the most creative pieces of content to come out of the isolation situation is Tory Lanez‘ Quarantine Radio.

The Canadian rapper turned is his Instagram Live into an all day, radio-style contest, party featuring fans all around the world, and some of his celebrity friends.

But ish got too real on Quarantine Radio last week after one of the contest had women twerking in handstands while drenching themselves in milk. So IG shut Quarainte Radio down. Tory responded the the shut down saying,

“I had 350k live, Instagram cut me off. I made a whole brand new page n***as ain’t never heard of…I just got to 100,000 [viewers and] Instagram shut me off. Even if I wanted to…..I won’t be back on quarantine radio till the 14th. EVERYBODY HASHTAG #FreeTory SO I CAN GET OUT OF HERE MAN!!! lmao Instagram stop hating. We can be friends man!””

You’d think that since getting out of Instagram Live jail, Tory would take it easy this time around. But Quarantine Radio returned on Monday, and although there was some fun talent shows…the ratchetivity still was at an all time high.

But it’s all fun and games as long as no one’s getting hurt, right? Check out below some of the most funny, foolish and foul moments of Quarainte Radio

When Amber Rose Asked Wiz Khalifa To See Her Baby

Amber Rose just asked to see her baby on Tory Lanez live with Wiz Khalifa. #QuarantineRadio wild asf😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kRm5km9yeD — ᴮ ᴸ ᴱ ˢ ˢ ᴱ ᴰ 🙏 (@thereal_bana) April 2, 2020

When Trippie Redd Smoked Eight Blunts, At Once

Trippie Redd lighting 7 blunts at once on Quarantine Radio for Tory 💀 Burnt Boys 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3aV1M5GvZc — PEG THE STALLION 🤩 (@GoddessLolaa) April 14, 2020

When Tekashi 69 Joked That He’d Snitch On Tory

Tekashi 6ix9ine comments on Tory Lanez IG live saying he’s going to snitch on him if he doesn’t let him play his new music👀‼️ #QuarantineRadio pic.twitter.com/1O79gGILvu — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) April 14, 2020

When Tory And Drake Broke The Record For Most Viewers On A Live Stream With 300K

Drake joins Quarantine radio and broke a new record of 300k + viewers pic.twitter.com/FrAAC6Wqrs — New Branches (@new_branches) March 31, 2020

When Young Thug Shared His Secret To Staying Corona Free

Bruhhh Young Thug so damn Wild for this answer😂😂😂 LMAOOOO #QuarantineRadio pic.twitter.com/oiATV2lT6o — Dee Holt ❄️➐ (@D_1andOnly_) March 31, 2020

Lizzo’s advice to contestants.

We must protect Tory at all costs. He’s a true National Treasure. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NxiV8Eek9A — Liy Lao Ho 𖣔 (@bigbrownhottie) April 13, 2020

Then there are these moments.

Tory Lanez on quarantine radio be wild as fuck lmao not the hand sanitizer 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Gl143PyzFW — Iron Chana (@AlmostChana) April 7, 2020

When Tory Hung Up On A Fan

Tory ain’t have to do her like that 😭😭😭 #QuarantineRadio pic.twitter.com/rGPeWsq3ce — Sam 🇭🇹 (@sakpasesam) April 9, 2020

Hit us up on Twitter to share some of your moments from Quarantine Radio.

