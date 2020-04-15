Press Play: Netflix Drops Trailer For ‘Murder To Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story’

After 15 years in prison, Cyntoia Brown was granted clemency by Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam. At 16 years old, she was beaten, raped, and pimped out to a man she killed, an act which got her life in jail even though she was so young, obviously being abused, and argued it was self-defense. After unwavering support from around the nation and celebrities like Rihanna, T.I., and LeBron James, Cyntoia is a free woman now and her story is being told by Netflix.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In 2004, 16-year-old Cyntoia Denise Brown was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, for murdering a 43-year-old man who picked her up for sex. She was tried as an adult and sentenced to life in prison — Cyntoia’s fate seemed sealed. The film shows the complexity of a child who was the product of three generations of violence against women in her biological family. And how in 2019, after nearly 10 years of legal challenges, Governor Bill Haslam granted her request for clemency. He did so following a slow shift in the state for legislative change in juvenile sentencing laws and having seen evidence of her maturity, education, and good behavior as a prisoner. Directed and produced by Daniel H. Birman, and edited and produced by Megan E. Chao.

Toward the end of the trailer, when Cyntoia is attempting to get her clemency granted, she says to officials “When I was 16, I did a horrible thing. I do pray that you show me mercy and that you give me a second chance.”

Murder To Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story airs on Netflix April 29, 2020.

