LOL: Jodie Turner-Smith Has Been “Livid” Watching Her Husband’s ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Scenes [Details]

Little Fires Everywhere is the talk of television. Starring Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, the show is a rollercoaster of a story that pits the two matriarchs against each other as their web of lies and insecurities unravel for their closest loved ones to see. Joshua Jackson plays Reese’s on-camera husband in the series, but in real life he’s married to Queen & Slim baddie Jodie Turner-Smith. And apparently, she can’t stand his role as Bill the lawyer.

Josh took to Twitter yesterday to reveal the hilarious news to his followers.

“Just finished the cold open of #LittleFiresEverywhere wife already livid. Gonna be a long hour,” he tweeted, adding “Husband trying to remind wife that it’s a character. Views and legal opinions expressed by Bill are his own.”

Josh continued to live tweet the show, making fun of his own on-camera family.

“Why do all the Richardson’s pronounce ‘tartan’ as two words?,” he asked, joking later that Jodie made him sleep in the guest room. “Ohhhhh know. This grill cheese scene got me fluffing pillows in the guest room….this isn’t gonna end well.” Too funny.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time Jodie disapproved of his character on the hit series. Last week, Josh hit up Twitter to praise Tiffany Boone and AnnaSophia Robb on their stellar performances, and joked that he’d be sleeping in the guest room then too.

"Update: bed in the guest room is surprisingly comfy," he wrote next. Welp, it's hilarious to know that our faves are also troubled by these agitating characters. Tune into Little Fires Everywhere Wednesdays on Hulu