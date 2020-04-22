Press Play: Netflix Drops Heartwarming Trailer For ‘A Secret Love’

Netflix is dropping a touching documentary about two women who’ve been in love since the ’40s, when people in same-sex relationships were thrown in jail or worse. They’ve managed to stay together all this time and now the streaming service is telling their story.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“A Secret Love tells an incredible love story between Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, whose relationship spans nearly seven decades. Terry played in the women’s professional baseball league, inspiring the hit movie A League Of Their Own. But the film did not tell the real-life story of the women who remained closeted for most of their lives. This documentary follows Terry and Pat back to when they met for the first time, through their professional lives in Chicago, coming out to their conservative families and grappling with whether or not to get married. Facing the hardships of aging and illness, their love proves resilient as they enter the home stretch. Directed by Chris Bolan and produced by Alexa L. Fogel, Brendan Mason and Ryan Murphy. Executive produced by Blumhouse, and in association with Now This.”

“We always wore dresses, makeup. The whole thing. Anybody who was not me, they simply didn’t know,” one of the ladies says in the voiceover, the other adding “I felt like I was sort of living a lie. I loved my mother but she would have disowned me.”

Check out the trailer up top.