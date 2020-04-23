Press Play: Netflix Releases Promo For New Jerry Seinfeld Comedy Special, Tom Holland Surprises Jimmy Kimmel’s Son

Netflix can’t be stopped. The streaming service seems to have new, dope content locked and loaded, releasing new promos and trailers almost daily. Today, we get a look at Jerry Seinfeld’s upcoming comedy special, 23 Hours To Kill. Here’s the quick synopsis:

“His new hour-long special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, reinforces his reputation as the precision-craftsman of standup comedy with a never-before-seen set. Premiering on May 5, 2020, only on Netflix, the special features a spectacular arrival to the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and showcases Seinfeld’s sharp angles on everyday life.”

Seinfeld is obviously one of the GOATs when it comes to this comedy isht, so we’re looking forward to this. Stay tuned and check out the promo up top.

Elsewhere, Tom Holland joined Jimmy Kimmel for the at-home version of his late night talk show. In a heartwarming moment, the Spider-Man actor surprised Kimmel’s 3-year-old son for his birthday. Apparently, he’s obsessed with the superhero.

“I have a favor to ask of you. My son Billy turns three years old today, we watch both of your Spider-Man movies over and over and over again. We promised him that the real Spider-Man would come to his party. Now, of course, we were just going to hire a guy in a suit, but now nobody’s coming to his party. His party is just us, and I was wondering if you’d say hello to him,” Kimmel asked Holland.

What happened next was too adorable for words. Watch above.

