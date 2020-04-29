The BeyHive Is In Shambles After Beyoncé Went Off On Meg Thee Stallion’s “Savage” Remix” — Tune In

Beyoncé knows the BeyHive has been in dire need of entertainment, as we all continue to do our part by staying home during the coronavirus pandemic. The queen joined forces with Meg Thee Stallion for her “Savage” remix and completely skated all over that thang. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve seen Meg’s “Savage Challenge” go viral on social media and now the Houston hottie just upped the ante by teaming up with one of the most famous entertainers in the world, who also happens to be a Houston baddie.

“Queen Bey, want no smoke with me” Bey starts off, adding… “Hips [TikTok?] when I dance, on that demon time she might start an OnlyFans. Big Bey and that ‘B’ stands for bands. If you wanna see some real *ss, baby here’s your chance!” Oop!

After the world caught wind of the new track, Meg hit Twitter to let everyone know how excited she is about collaborating with Bey.

Check out the official remix below.

Plus a few viral reactions from social media…

Yes, we definitely won.

Is there anything Bey can’t do?! Seriously!

We on demon time or nah, ladies?

“If Beyoncé’s making an OnlyFans, I’m making an only fans” — big mood.

Isn’t she the best y’all? Enjoy and #stayhome.

