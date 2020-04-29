‘I Don’t Know Will At All’: Jada Pinkett Smith Dishes On Quarantine Realities When In A Relationship

Once again, Jada Pinkett Smith is being completely transparent about her marriage to Will Smith.

The actress and host opened up about how their quarantine time, due to the coronavirus pandemic, has revealed a lot about their relationship.

“I gotta be honest. I think one of the things that I’ve realized is that I don’t know Will at all,” she said during a Wednesday Facebook Watch episode of Red Table Talk, co-hosted by her daughter Willow and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris.

The conversation for the day was about relationships during the pandemic. Pinkett Smith spoke with Pastor John Gray and his wife Aventer about the new dynamics of a couple during quarantine.

When Jada’s mom questioned her about why she felt a certain way about her relationship with Will, Jada responded “I feel like there’s a layer that you get to, life gets busy and you create these stories in your head and then you hold onto these stories and that is your idea of your partner, that’s not who your partner is.”

Pinkett Smith explained that she’s now “going through the process of having to dissolve all of those stories and all the ideas of Will” that she has created in order to genuinely understand her husband.

“This is intimacy,” the 48-year-old host said. “Just being able to get to who our loved ones are beyond that which we have perceived.”

Pinkett Smith then described how she and Will are working to rebuild their relationship.

“The thing that Will and I are learning to do is be friends,” Pinkett Smith said. “You get into all these ideas of what intimate relationships are supposed to look like, what marriages are supposed to be.”

“Will and I are in the process of him taking the time to learn to love himself, me taking the time to learn to love myself and us building a friendship along the way,” she continued.

Pinkett Smith also kept it a hundred when she explained that partners can become distant even within a marriage.

“Let me tell you, that’s been something to be married to somebody 20-some odd years and realize I don’t know you and you don’t know me and also realizing there’s an aspect of yourself you don’t know either,” she said.

Jada and Will have been going strong for 23 years with three kids a part of the family. In this instance, Ms. Pinkett Smith definitely knows what she’s talking about.

You can check out more of the discussion below.

